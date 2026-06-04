Top 10 World Cup 2026 home kits and where to buy them

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially the biggest tournament in football history, expanding to 48 teams and spreading across three host nations. But with more countries, more games, and more eyeballs on the pitch than ever before, the stakes aren’t just high for the players, they're just as high for the brands designing what they wear.

Some brands played it safe, others completely missed the mark, but a select few delivered absolute masterpieces. From nostalgia-infused throwbacks to bold, culture-rich designs, A truly great World Cup kit can turn a squad into icons and cement a moment in football folklore forever. From sleek, modern designs to nostalgic throwbacks, the 2026 lineup is an absolute masterclass in sportswear.

We’ve sifted through all the home kit eleases to bring you the definitive runway. Here are GOAL's top 10 home kits that are already winning the World Cup: