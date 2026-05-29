Every Champions League final, ranked from worst to best

It's a first Champions League final for the Gunners since 2006, when Barcelona emerged as 2-1 winners in one of the best games on this list. Holders PSG, meanwhile, have been involved in two previously, with their thumping of Inter in last year's showpiece event surely entertaining for the Parisians, but not as competitive as a neutral might desire, even if the performance of the winners was magical.
So, as excitement builds towards the 2026 final, which are the greatest finals the Champions League has seen? And which have underwhelmed? GOAL runs through every single one of the competition's finals since its 1992 rebrand...