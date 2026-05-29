Every Champions League final, ranked from worst to best

It seems too obvious to list the competition's only goalless final first, but with both of these teams very familiar with each other and bringing ageing teams to the table, 2003's Champions League final certainly wasn’t spectacular.

Things got off to a lively start as Andriy Shevchenko had a goal disallowed – wrongly, many would argue – while both Antonio Conte and Andrea Pirlo hit the woodwork, but this was all before both started to sit back.

Defensively, it was a masterclass – with Alessandro Nesta particularly formidable as Carlo Ancelotti reigned supreme against the club who had sacked him two years earlier.

And if Shevchenko’s goal in fact should have stood, it didn’t matter in the end, as he scored the winning penalty for Milan after an unsurprisingly goalless period of extra time.