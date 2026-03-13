PSG set to join Arsenal, Barcelona & Chelsea in transfer battle for Julian Alvarez after striker hinted at Atletico Madrid exit

Alvarez’s resurgence comes after a dry spell in early 2026, having only scored three times since the turn of the year before his European brace. Discussing his return to form, he added: “It helps me personally, but I’ve always been fine. It’s just a matter of streaks; there was a time when I couldn’t score, but I always give 100 percent. My team-mates know that and appreciate it. It’s what I can manage. Doing better or worse is part of football. It just wasn’t happening for me, but as a striker, and considering what I represent and what I feel for this team, I want to contribute with goals and assists.”