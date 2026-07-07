Refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina responds to Donald Trump's 'very suspect' claims about World Cup official Raphael Claus

The officiating at the 2026 World Cup has been thrust into the political spotlight with Collina leading the defence of referee Claus. The Brazilian official found himself at the centre of a storm after sending off USMNT striker Folarin Balogun during a group stage fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a decision that eventually drew the ire of the White House.

In an official statement, Collina made FIFA's stance clear: "FIFA recognises Raphael Claus as one of the world's leading professional referees and a valued member of Team One at the FIFA World Cup. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Raphael Claus is refereeing at his second FIFA World Cup, having been with us in Qatar in 2022. He is an experienced and highly respected referee, and we maintain full confidence in him as a trusted match official."



