Phil Foden, you lucky boy! Winners and losers as Thomas Tuchel names Man City's struggling star in 35-player England squad - but Trent Alexander-Arnold still can't make the cut

Foden has done superbly well to retain his spot in the squad despite barely having a performance of note this season. It's an even more damning indictment on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hasn't flourished for Real Madrid yet since joining them from Liverpool, but should still have enough quality to command a place in a 35-player England squad...right?

Maybe Tuchel just doesn't rate Alexander-Arnold and he can't explicitly say that. It's something we have to consider if he's picking Newcastle United's Tino Livramento and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence ahead of him as the only natural right-backs in the Three Lions fold. Everyone knows Tuchel's true top dog for the position is his former Chelsea favourite Reece James, who will miss this camp with a hamstring injury. Given James' unreliable fitness record, the manager must surely be hatching a contingency plan, yet Alexander-Arnold does not feature in those blueprints.

Alexander-Arnold can't even lean on the excuse that he's abroad and therefore out of the English media spotlight. He plays for Real Madrid. Club-mate Bellingham has been selected. Even AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah and Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford have made it.

"I know that it's a tough decision for Trent," Tuchel explained. "These tough decisions come with the job.

"It's a sporting decision that we stick with Jarell Quansah, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence who can play for us at right-back. I know it's a tough one, I know it's a big name. He's a huge talent with a big career.

"The right-backs offer slightly different profiles (to Alexander-Arnold), the evidence is we were good in September-November than anything from Trent. I played many times against him and suffered many times when he played against my teams. I know very well his strengths and what he can give."