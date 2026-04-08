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'One of the best!' - Harry Kane crowns Juventus legend as following Champions League win against Real Madrid
A heartfelt tribute after European triumph
Speaking to Sky Sport Italy following a glorious 2-1 win over Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final tie, Kane reflected on his footballing roots. European nights at the Bernabeu always bring a special aura, and emerging victorious against the Spanish giants is a monumental feat. In the jubilant aftermath, the prolific forward opened up about his inspirations. He revealed that watching the former Juventus number 10 was crucial during his formative years in London. Despite being one of the most lethal finishers today, he remains deeply appreciative of the generational talents who paved the way for his success.
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Childhood inspiration and staggering statistics
When asked about the World Cup winner, who now frequently covers European fixtures as a pundit, Kane did not hold back in his admiration. The striker, who has amassed an incredible 49 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, delivered the ultimate compliment.
"Del Piero? He is one of the best," Kane stated. "I grew up watching great attackers like him." This admission highlights how the Italian maestro served as a blueprint for the next generation of elite strikers, helping shape a player who has now netted 11 times in just 10 Champions League outings this campaign.
Valuing feedback from a footballing maestro
Beyond his nostalgic admiration for Del Piero's playing days, the Bayern star also expressed a deep-seated respect for his current role as an analyst. For a player riding the high of a historic away win, receiving praise from a historical figure who scored 290 goals for his club carries significant weight. Discussing the potential for receiving compliments or critiques from the Italian, Kane remained remarkably humble. He remarked: "If he says something good, I accept it very gladly."
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What next for Bayern?
Following their historic win in Spain, Bayern must quickly shift their focus back to domestic duties. The club currently sit top of the Bundesliga with 73 points after 28 matches. They are scheduled to visit St. Pauli on April 11, aiming to maintain their strong league form. However, the ultimate test awaits just four days later. The German giants will host Madrid on April 15 for the crucial return leg of their Champions League quarter-final, hoping to finish the job and secure a spot in the semi-finals.