"Obvious problem": Lennart Karl's injury shock is set to ignite fierce debate at FC Bayern

Having already been sidelined for around a month in the final weeks of the previous season due to a muscle injury, the 18-year-old suffered a torn muscle fibre whilst on international duty with the German national team shortly before the World Cup began. Karl will therefore miss the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Because several other young Bayern players on the fringes of the first team—David Santos Daiber (sidelined since mid-March), Guido Della Rovere, Maycon Cardozo and Vincent Manuba—are also dealing with thigh problems, the club no longer views the string of setbacks as mere coincidence, according to kicker.

Karl's latest setback has made the issue "even more pressing" at FCB, reports kicker, and the club now plans an internal review to prevent further injuries.