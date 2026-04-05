‘Sad for our fans’ - Nuno reacts to wild FA Cup loss that saw Danny Dyer & Hammers faithful put through the wringer before Leeds dashed Wembley dreams in penalty shootout

Nuno described the evening as a "very emotional game from the beginning till the end" after witnessing his side fall in the most dramatic of fashions. The Hammers appeared to be dead and buried as they trailed 2-0 deep into stoppage time, following goals from Ao Tanaka and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty.

However, a stunning late rally saw Mateus Fernandes and Axel Disasi find the net in the 93rd and 96th minutes to send the home crowd into a frenzy - with Football Factory and EastEnders actor Danny Dyer among those in attendance, as he cheered on son-in-law Jarrod Bowen from the stands.

"For the boys, it's sad, it's sad, it's sad for us, especially for our fans, the way they saw the second half, us reacting, chasing the game, creating the best chances, hitting balls in the post," Nuno remarked.

Despite West Ham’s dominance in the additional 30 minutes, including having goals ruled out for offside and striking the woodwork, they could not find the winner their pressure deserved before the lottery of spot-kicks took over.