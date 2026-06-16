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Krishan Davis

Not just Erling Haaland! Norway's stellar supporting cast can turn World Cup dark horses into genuine challengers

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Norway
E. Haaland
World Cup
M. Oedegaard
A. Nusa
A. Soerloth
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Erling Haaland will carry the hopes of a nation as Norway return to football's biggest stage this summer after a 28-year absence, but while his goals will be vital to their cause, the Manchester City hitman won't be shouldering that burden alone. The Scandinavians are back at the World Cup having built a solid team unit that isn't solely reliant on its star striker, and the supporting cast will be looking to show what they can do in North America.

There's no getting away from the fact that Haaland will be Norway's most important player as they look to live up to their pre-tournament tag of dark horses - a quest that will require them to make it out of the so-called 'Group of Death'. He's one of the best strikers on the planet, after all.

You need only glance at his record in qualifying to understand why; the 25-year-old scored in all eight matches, racking up a ridiculous 16 goals. That included an outrageous five-goal haul against Moldova and three more against Israel.

But a striker is only as good as the service they receive, and Haaland is blessed with plenty of talent around him in the Norway squad. He certainly won't have to do it all alone in North America.

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    Wing wizards

    The men charged with picking out Haaland from the wide areas, Norway possess plenty of talent on the wings, even if manager Stale Solbakken might adopt a slightly unconventional approach to attacking from the flanks. More on that later, though.

    Expect highly-rated RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa to start on the left - a tricky 21-year-old who is more than capable of ghosting past his marker and skipping away from challenges. He was very effective in qualifying, providing six goal contributions in as many appearances, including scoring and assisting in the thumping 3-0 win over Italy and another in the equally impressive 4-1 rout in the return fixture.

    Andreas Schjelderup will likely play second fiddle on the left. Another youngster, the 22-year-old comes into the World Cup off the back of a fine second half of the season under Jose Mourinho at Benfica, during which he delivered a combined 10 goals and assists in the space 14 league games. He also bagged a brace against Real Madrid the in Champions League in January. Schjelderup might not be a guaranteed starter yet, but he has been widely backed to become a superstar.

    On the right, Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth is usually shunted out wide despite standing at 6'5" tall, although he will tuck in alongside Haaland when Norway are in possession and attacking the box. He was very handy in qualifying, making eight goal contributions in as many games.

    Fulham's Oscar Bobb is another decent option on that side, albeit he has made a slow start to life at Craven Cottage. Meanwhile, ex-AC Milan attacker Jens Petter Hauge has also made the squad despite playing no part in qualifying, courtesy of some impressive displays for Bodo/Glimt - including in their remarkable Champions League victories over Man City and Inter.

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    Premier League-proven midfield

    The midfield is another area of strength for Norway, as Solbakken has plenty of Premier League and Champions League-proven options at his disposal in the centre of the park

    Chief among them, of course, is Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who is ably supported by Fulham defensive midfielder Sander Berge and another Benfica star in Fredrik Aursnes, who is more of a No.8 - both very solid operators with plenty of experience at the highest level.

    Aursnes is an interesting case. The 30-year-old actually retired from international duty two years ago to "have more time and freedom to prioritise other things in my life besides football", but he reversed the decision in February this year and now looks set to start at the tournament despite playing no part in qualifying.

    There is some decent depth behind them, too, in the form of classy Bodo/Glimt captain Patrick Berg and Italy-based duo, Kristian Thorstvedt and Morten Thorsby.

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    Captain fantastic

    There is no doubt, though, that Odegaard is the star of the show in midfield. He might divide opinion at club level with his somewhat inconsistent performances and tendency to let games pass him by on occasion, but when he's in his national team colours, he delivers more often than not.

    Despite missing three of eight qualifying matches in what was an injury-hit season for Arsenal's Premier League-winning captain, the 27-year-old still provided seven assists - including three in one game against Israel. That's more than any other player in Europe.

    Norway's creator-in-chief will be just as essential as Haaland to their attacking play, especially in terms of linking with those aforementioned wide players and, of course, using his vision to pick out the City hitman through the middle. They will need him on song in North America.

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    Haaland alternatives

    You can expect Haaland to start every game and play every minute at the World Cup, but if the unthinkable happened and Norway did need a replacement, they are actually well stocked in the striker department.

    We've mentioned Sorloth, who would become the main man up top. He has a decent scoring record for his country and comes into the tournament off the back of a 20-goal campaign with Atletico Madrid when he wasn't a guaranteed starter.

    Speaking about Sorloth in an interview with FIFA recently, Solbakken said: "Alexander brings a lot of physicality, and he's a loyal player that can play in different positions up front. Sometimes he plays together with Erling, sometimes he plays a little to the right. He's a goal threat, but he's also an assist threat. But the best thing is that he works so hard for the team, sometimes in a position that he maybe doesn't prefer."

    Crystal Palace's Jorgen Strand Larsen is the other alternative, and he could well get plenty of minutes regardless of Haaland's status, with Sorloth expected to play out wide. The 26-year-old has earned plenty of admirers since arriving in the Premier League in 2024 and warmed up for the tournament with a brace in a friendly against Sweden. He also netted against Italy in qualifying and would be an able stand-in.

  • Morocco v Norway - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Secret weapon?

    We mentioned that Norway have a slightly unconventional approach to attacking from the wide areas, with a towering striker playing off that flank and tucking inside when his side have the ball. Why, you ask? The answer is right-back Julian Ryerson - their biggest threat from the wings.

    Sorloth moves into a centre-forward position to allow the Borussia Dortmund man to bomb forward, and he is deadly in crossing positions - as evidenced by his ridiculous 18 Bundesliga assists in 2025-26. The clever part is that the inverted Sorloth gives him another big target to aim at in the middle.

    Unsurprisingly, Ryerson is excellent from dead-ball situations, too, with a significant number of those assists coming from corners and free-kicks. He will be a secret weapon for Norway in North America - their opponents will need to do their research on him.

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    'Good individuals that work hard'

    Haaland's goals will undoubtedly be vital to Norway's cause at the World Cup, but beyond their star striker, Solbakken is convinced they will be able to rely upon being more than the sum of their parts as they return to football's biggest stage for the first time in 28 years, where they will contest the so-called 'Group of Death' alongside France, Senegal and Iraq.

    "I think it means a lot for the whole nation, especially the common supporter," Solbakken told FIFA. "I think it's been hard for everyone to sit home at every World Cup back to when I played in 1998. Fifty-thousand fans came to meet us [after qualification was confirmed] on a Monday in minus four [degrees], so that says it all. They have waited for this moment for so long, and now it's finally here.

    "I don't think we are dark horses to get all the way. I think we are dark horses in terms of, on our day, we can maybe beat a stronger opponent. But to say that we are dark horses for the whole tournament is too far. We are in a very hard group. I think it will be very tight and hopefully we have the organisation and the match-winners to get through."

    He added: "For Norway, this is the World Cup to express themselves - to show the world that we play, maybe, a different kind of football than what we have done before, and that we are an offensive team with good individuals that work hard for each other. My dream scenario? I won't talk about it, because my dreams are for myself. But hopefully we can get the best out of the team and on our day, then we can beat anyone."

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