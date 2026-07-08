Norway team doctor provides update on 'sickness bug' reports as thunderstorms threat looms over England World Cup quarter-final clash

Following reports of a sickness bug affecting the camp, Norway team doctor Ola Sand has dismissed concerns ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against England in Miami on Saturday. Speculation arose after manager Stale Solbakken discussed the health of players like Marcus Pedersen and Jorgen Strand Larsen following their 2-1 victory over Brazil.

However, Sand told Norwegian outlet Nettavisen that the squad is fully fit. "All players are healthy now," Sand stated. "Very little fuss considering that we have been close together for almost six weeks. So great that they believe this [the sickness bug rumour]. We are in control."