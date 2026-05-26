According to the report, FC Bayern has "not been a united team for several months". Sporting director Max Eberl is at the centre of the upheaval; his position at the league leaders already looks precarious after a relatively short tenure and despite a successful season.
Translated by
"No training sessions for several months": serious tension is reported behind the scenes at FC Bayern Munich
It is now common knowledge that there is serious friction behind closed doors in the FC Bayern boardroom. For several months, the specialist magazine has consistently reported on the deep internal divisions within the club's management.
The rift is not merely philosophical: sporting director Max Eberl's relationship with his deputy, Christoph Freund, is said to be severely strained. An even bigger challenge for the 52-year-old lies one floor up: the club's powerful supervisory board views his work with extreme scepticism.
- Getty Images News
Hoeneß hits Eberl with a bombshell
Club patron and honorary president Uli Hoeneß recently stoked the flames by dropping a media bombshell. In a much-discussed Der Spiegel interview, Hoeneß dropped a bombshell, giving the chances of a contract extension for the former manager of Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig beyond 2027 a mere "60–40" per cent.
He made it clear that Eberl remains under scrutiny at the record champions, adding, "There are still doubts. I don't want to go into details now; I'll leave that to our discussion on the supervisory board."
A final decision on Eberl's future is expected at the supervisory board's regular meeting next August, when Hoeneß says the club must decide whether Eberl is "the manager who should lead FC Bayern into the future".
FC Bayern: Serious allegations against Eberl
According to a *Bild* report, the supervisory board has levelled serious allegations against the sporting director, Max Eberl, accusing him of a profound breach of trust. The board claims he moved too quickly and impulsively in the transfer market.
In the volatile transfer market, the club's bigwigs complain that vital coordination with the board is missing, and that mandatory consultations with the powerful bosses behind the scenes are skipped before decisions are made.
They also insist he adopts a harder line in negotiations, expecting him to be a far tougher negotiator in future staffing talks.
Beyond that, the board is reportedly unsettled by his personal working style and his handling of the club's traditionally combative environment at Säbener Straße; they believe he struggles with Bayern's assertive conflict culture.
- Getty Images
Eberl is reportedly difficult to reach.
Reports claim Eberl's availability is stoking irritation: the club's hierarchy believes he takes too many phone-free breaks—a habit that fuels resentment in the rumour mill and the 24-hour business of top-flight football.
Speaking to ARD on the sidelines of the cup celebrations, Eberl visibly reacted to the honorary president's criticism. He acknowledged the public jibe had hurt and expressed surprise at Hoeneß's comments, saying, "The doubts are there – apparently." Otherwise, he wouldn't have said that."
FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's next matches.
Fixture Match Competition 25 July Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Bayern Friendly 4 August Jeju SK FC vs. FC Bayern Friendly 7 August FC Bayern - Aston Villa Friendly 15 August FC Bayern - RB Leipzig Friendly