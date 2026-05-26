"No training sessions for several months": serious tension is reported behind the scenes at FC Bayern Munich

Club patron and honorary president Uli Hoeneß recently stoked the flames by dropping a media bombshell. In a much-discussed Der Spiegel interview, Hoeneß dropped a bombshell, giving the chances of a contract extension for the former manager of Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig beyond 2027 a mere "60–40" per cent.

He made it clear that Eberl remains under scrutiny at the record champions, adding, "There are still doubts. I don't want to go into details now; I'll leave that to our discussion on the supervisory board."

A final decision on Eberl's future is expected at the supervisory board's regular meeting next August, when Hoeneß says the club must decide whether Eberl is "the manager who should lead FC Bayern into the future".