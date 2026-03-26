Is Neymar's World Cup dream already over? Carlo Ancelotti can't afford to take huge risk on unreliable Santos superstar

Roy Keane and Ian Wright proceeded to counter by ranking Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rooney and Eden Hazard above Neymar, before Jill Scott inexplicably added Sadio Mane to the pot. It was, however, Rooney himself who delivered the most disrespectful blow.

"I like Neymar but I’ve never seen him as a top, top player," the Manchester United icon said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. "Like, [Lionel] Messi, Ronaldo, that kind of category. He was good at Barcelona, but he was still overshadowed by Messi." Rooney then insisted that Neymar is also behind the prime version of Mohamed Salah, which did at least spark pushback from Wright, who replied: "Salah is not better than Neymar. I'll have to fight Wayne for that one."

The suggestion that Neymar was never a "top, top player" is absolutely ridiculous. For the best part of seven years, through his entire spell at Barcelona and early stages at Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazil forward was the only player who held a candle to Messi and Ronaldo. Rooney probably should have had a look at some statistics before being so brazen, too, because he only recorded 17 more goal contributions in his United career than Neymar managed in his stints at Barca and PSG (379 to 396), despite playing in 200 more games.

Had it not been for injuries, there wouldn't even be a debate. Unfortunately, they have always complicated Neymar's legacy, and continue to do so now. The Santos hero may never change the unfair narrative, because his dream of a World Cup swansong has all but evaporated as Carlo Ancelotti begins solidifying his plans for the 2026 tournament in North America.