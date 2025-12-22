James Westwood - author - image

James Westwood

Assistant Editor

Bio: I have been an assistant editor, features writer, and live match reporter for GOAL since 2022, primarily covering my beloved Man Utd and the rest of the traditional 'big six' Premier League clubs. As a failed Cambridge trialist turned journalist, I aim to provide football fans with informative, unbiased, and thought-provoking content that sparks a wider debate, incorporating extensive research into the evolution of the modern game. Have developed a reputation for outlandish opinions, but the truth is, like Rafa Benitez, I deal only in "facts".

My Football Story: I didn't properly fall in love with football until I was eight, when my dad took me to see Luton vs York. The smell of pies and cigarette smoke outside Kenilworth Road was strangely intoxicating, and the deafening sound of the fans cheering at kick-off gave me the biggest adrenaline rush of my young life. The match itself was short on quality, with Luton grinding out a 2-1 win, but once I'd had my first taste of the 'beautiful game', there was no going back (though I stuck to supporting Man Utd instead of my local team, which has come back to haunt me).

Areas of Expertise: 

• All things Man Utd

• Premier League and Champions League coverage

• Player analysis & transfer insights

• Tactical breakdowns

Favourite Footballing Memory: 'On a free from PSG, he cost us f*cking zero!' - Endlessly repeating Zlatan Ibrahimovic's terrace chant while watching the 'Swedish hero' fire United to the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley in 2017.

My All-Time XI: 4-4-2, diamond midfield - Peter Schmeichel; Dani Alves, Jaap Stam, Rio Ferdinand, Paolo Maldini; Roy Keane, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney; Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo Nazario

Articles by James Westwood
  1. Bruno Fernandes Ruben Amorim GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionManchester United

    Amorim needs a miracle! Bruno injury is catastrophic

    Manchester United are a better footballing side under Ruben Amorim, that is undeniable. They move the ball far quicker and with a purpose that was largely lacking under the Portuguese manager's bumbling predecessor Erik ten Hag, whose poor decision-making set the club back years. Fans are getting proper entertainment in exchange for their money and time again, which means Amorim has hit the minimum requirement 13 months into his reign.

  2. Morgan Rogers England GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionEngland

    CR7-esque Rogers must start for England to win WC26

    After a 1-1 draw against a 10-man Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light on September 21, Aston Villa were languishing in the relegation zone and questions were being asked over Unai Emery's position as manager. The Villans finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in Emery's first two full seasons at the helm, but were winless after the opening five games of the 2025-26 campaign with only one goal on their record.

  3. Brits Abroad W+Ls (7).jpgGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisH. Kane

    Brits Abroad: Kane hits rare career first but Jobe sees red

    GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

  4. Augustin Leeds flashback GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisLeeds

    Why Leeds had to pay £40m for on-loan flop Augustin

    The 2019-20 season was one of pure jubilation for Leeds United as Marcelo Bielsa's side ended the club's 16-year exile from the Premier League in style, storming to the Championship title by 10 points ahead of second-placed West Brom. Leeds earned widespread praise for their free-flowing brand of football along the way, with key players such as Patrick Bamford, Ben White, Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas all becoming modern-day icons in the eyes of supporters.

  5. Zidane Alonso Klopp GFX.jpgGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisReal Madrid

    Klopp, Zidane & the candidates to replace Alonso at Madrid

    Everything was looking rosy for Xabi Alonso after a thumping 4-0 home win over Valencia on November 1, which was Real Madrid's 13th victory out of 14 games across all competitions in the first few months of the season. Los Blancos were top of La Liga by five points ahead of Clasico rivals Barcelona, who they beat 2-1 at the Bernabeu seven days earlier, and they'd racked up nine points out of a possible nine in the Champions League, with Juventus among their victims.

  6. Neymar Santos heroics shouldn't lead to Brazil recall.jpgGetty/GOAL
    OpinionNeymar

    Brazil should avoid Neymar recall despite Santos heroics

    Neymar's second spell at Santos has, for the most part, been a disappointment. The injury problems that have plagued the Brazilian's career followed him back home, and as a result, he has been unable to build up any proper rhythm. He only featured in 20 of Santos' 38 Serie A games in the 2025 season, scoring eight goals, and is still waiting for a recall to the Brazil national team squad after a two-year absence.

  7. Salah tainted legacy GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionLiverpool

    No way back for Salah after Ronaldo-esque outburst

    In one of the most pivotal scenes during the hit movie 'Moneyball', which tells the story of the Oakland Athletics' ground-breaking, data-led approach in baseball - later copied by the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) at both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool - the club's general manager Billy Beane has a candid discussion with veteran player David Justice over his role.

  8. Igor Thiago Brentford GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisBrentford

    Igor Thiago: The rise of Haaland's shock Golden Boot rival

    Brentford have a remarkable record when it comes to replacing their star players. Over the last six years, the Bees have continued to progress despite seeing the likes of Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma, Neal Maupay, David Raya and Ivan Toney all move on, thanks to the meticulous work of the club's recruitment department. Their latest success story is Brazilian powerhouse Igor Thiago, who has emerged as a genuine rival to Erling Haaland for the Premier League's Golden Boot during the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

  9. Brits Abroad W+Ls (5).jpgGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisH. Kane

    Brits Abroad: Kane gives up spotlight while Trent flops again

    GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

  10. Leicester sex tape GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisLeicester

    The sex-tape scandal that preceded Leicester's miracle title

    The incredible story of Leicester City's 2015-16 Premier League title triumph is perhaps the most well-known of the past decade. Claudio Ranieri guided a team of 5000-1 outsiders, which had been assembled on a shoestring budget, to glory in his first season at the King Power Stadium. No one could argue that Leicester were not the best side in the country either; they finished 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, losing only three of their 38 games.

  1. Worst EPL title defences GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionPremier League

    RANKED: The worst EPL title defences of all time

    Arne Slot is not only facing an uphill battle to save Liverpool's season, but also his job. That is a sentence no Liverpool supporter would have imagined reading barely six months on from seeing the Dutchman deliver the club's second Premier League title, and yet it is no exaggeration. The Reds have plummeted to 11th in the table after losing six of their first 12 games in the 2025-26 campaign, which leaves them a whopping 11 points behind early pace-setters Arsenal already.

  2. Dro Fernandez NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
    NXGNBarcelona

    Barca's latest La Masia gem poised to follow Iniesta's path

    Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has long been the envy of every other top club in Europe, and for good reason. It has forged dozens of legends over the last 46 years, from Pep Guardiola and Albert Ferrer, to Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and a certain Lionel Messi. Every generation produces multiple superstars, with Lamine Yamal leading the current crop after bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old.

  3. World Cup fail to qualify GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisWorld Cup

    Biggest stars who failed to qualify for World Cup 2026

    We are now less than seven months out from the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the group-stage draw set to take place in Washington DC on December 5. Forty-two participating nations are locked in, with four teams from the UEFA play-offs and two intercontinental winners set to complete the line up in March. All of the so-called elite countries will be there, from holders Argentina and arch-rivals Brazil, to Euro 2024 winners Spain and France.

  4. Norway are World Cup dark horses.jpgGetty/GOAL
    OpinionNorway

    Six reasons why Norway should be World Cup dark horses

    In an interview with Time Magazine published at the end of July, Erling Haaland claimed that Norway would only have a 0.5 percent chance of winning the 2026 World Cup. He added: “If we would qualify for the World Cup, it would be like another big nation winning it. It would be the biggest party ever. Scenes in Oslo would be incredible.” That party is now underway, with Norway having booked their spot at the tournament for the first time in 28 years after thumping 4-1 wins over Estonia and Italy during the November international break.

  5. Brits Abroad W+Ls 2:1Getty/GOAL
    AnalysisJ. Bellingham

    Brits Abroad: Bellingham & McTominay step up vs title rivals

    GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their home comforts in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

Older