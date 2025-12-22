James Westwood

Assistant Editor

Bio: I have been an assistant editor, features writer, and live match reporter for GOAL since 2022, primarily covering my beloved Man Utd and the rest of the traditional 'big six' Premier League clubs. As a failed Cambridge trialist turned journalist, I aim to provide football fans with informative, unbiased, and thought-provoking content that sparks a wider debate, incorporating extensive research into the evolution of the modern game. Have developed a reputation for outlandish opinions, but the truth is, like Rafa Benitez, I deal only in "facts".

My Football Story: I didn't properly fall in love with football until I was eight, when my dad took me to see Luton vs York. The smell of pies and cigarette smoke outside Kenilworth Road was strangely intoxicating, and the deafening sound of the fans cheering at kick-off gave me the biggest adrenaline rush of my young life. The match itself was short on quality, with Luton grinding out a 2-1 win, but once I'd had my first taste of the 'beautiful game', there was no going back (though I stuck to supporting Man Utd instead of my local team, which has come back to haunt me).

Areas of Expertise:

• All things Man Utd

• Premier League and Champions League coverage

• Player analysis & transfer insights

• Tactical breakdowns

Favourite Footballing Memory: 'On a free from PSG, he cost us f*cking zero!' - Endlessly repeating Zlatan Ibrahimovic's terrace chant while watching the 'Swedish hero' fire United to the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley in 2017.

My All-Time XI: 4-4-2, diamond midfield - Peter Schmeichel; Dani Alves, Jaap Stam, Rio Ferdinand, Paolo Maldini; Roy Keane, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney; Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ronaldo Nazario