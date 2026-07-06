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‘It’s over’ - Neymar announces international retirement after tearful end to last World Cup for Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer
A tearful farewell in New Jersey
Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football in the wake of Brazil’s shock World Cup exit. The 34-year-old was left inconsolable on the pitch as the Selecao were dumped out of the tournament in the Round of 16 following a 2-1 defeat to Norway.
Despite converting a late consolation penalty in the final seconds of the match, the legendary forward confirmed in the mixed zone that he would not represent his nation again. The defeat brings a curtain down on a magnificent career that has spanned 16 years at the highest level of the international game.
- Getty Images
The final word from the icon
Speaking shortly after the full-time whistle, Neymar reflected on his journey with the national team, noting the symmetry of his career ending where it arguably began to reach its peak. The emotional toll of the loss was evident as he addressed the gathered media to confirm his decision to step away.
“I tried. I tried," Neymar admitted post-match. "It started here at Met Life Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”
Numbers behind a legendary career
Neymar departs the international stage as a true statistical titan. Over the course of 130 appearances for Brazil, he established himself as the country's greatest ever goalscorer, surpassing the legendary Pele. His record of 80 goals and 59 assists reflects a player who was central to everything his nation achieved over the last decade and a half.
While World Cup glory ultimately eluded him, his legacy remains intact. He retires as Brazil's second all-time appearance maker, having carried the weight of the famous number 10 shirt through multiple tournament cycles and various tactical shifts, always remaining the focal point of the Selecao's creative output.
- AFP
What next for the Selecao?
With Neymar’s departure, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) now faces the daunting task of replacing a player who has defined their attacking identity since 2010. After they extended Carlo Ancelotti's contract in mid-May 2026 to manage Selecao until 2030, the national team setup is expected to undergo a period of significant transition as they prepare for the next cycle of international competition.
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