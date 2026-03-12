Getty/GOAL
Retire or join Lionel Messi in MLS? ‘Truly massive’ Neymar future claim made by World Cup-winning ex-Brazi international Kleberson
Will Neymar retire? What Brazilian superstar said
Physical ailments have started to catch up with Neymar, with more surgery being taken in at the end of 2025, and he has conceded that a final hanging up of professional boots may have to be considered. He missed a year of action after suffering knee ligament damage in the autumn of 2023.
Neymar has played through pain at times since returning to his roots at Santos, but there is only so long that he can put his body through that kind of stress. He has told CazeTV: “I don't know what the future holds for me. It's possible that in December I'll want to retire. I'm living day by day. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me.”
- Getty/GOAL
Will Neymar be playing somewhere in 2027? Could that be MLS?
Neymar is still hoping to earn a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as his country’s 79-goal all-time leading scorer. If he graces that competition, while rediscovering form and fitness at club level, then there is every reason to believe that an iconic career will be extended.
It could be that he heads to United States, with World Cup-winning fellow countryman Kleberson - speaking in association with the AceOdds Best Bet Calculator - telling GOAL when asked if he sees Neymar playing somewhere in 2027: “Neymar has gone through so many tough moments in his life, He has had so many injuries and he tried to come back to play football. All these injuries doesn`t help him, but also his life outside of the football pitch doesn`t really help him. He has so much stuff going on, also speaking on the commercial aspect. He tries really hard, but after the surgery it has been tough to take care of his body. Obviously, the World Cup is probably too soon for him.
“But we will have to remember that we are speaking about Neymar. Neymar, even at 70 or 80%, is a fantastic footballer. He is not a guy who needs to be on 100% to play on a good level. I don`t really see many other players with his qualities. He is the only player, maybe Ronaldinho as well, who can play like this. I think he is the only one right now.
“The injury has put him and his career down, but I really don`t think he will retire. I think he can come to the MLS to play. Playing in Brazil has been tough for him, because there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders. People are expecting him to be the Neymar version of 2010. But he is getting old now and he has a different life. I hope he can continue playing and doing well for Brazil. I think it would be great to see him in the MLS.”
Can Inter Miami reform 'MSN' with Neymar, Messi & Suarez?
There has been plenty of speculation to suggest that Neymar could reform Barcelona’s fabled ‘MSN’ strike force with Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has committed to a contract in South Florida through 2028, while veteran Uruguayan striker Suarez is working on rolling 12-month deals in the United States.
Kleberson added on a stunning transfer being agreed by the reigning MLS Cup champions that would capture the imagination of a global audience: “Ideally, you would want to see Neymar, Suarez and Messi again together at Inter Miami. Those guys together would be top class, also for the MLS.
“MLS is also business and the business side with David Beckham would be amazing. Even if they are not in great shape, everyone would love to see them. The American fans want to see it. Those players together would be massive. Truly massive.”
- Getty
Beckham & Co working on acquiring more 'Galacticos'
Inter Miami have never shied away from the fact that they want to emulate La Liga giants Real Madrid by implementing their own ‘Galacticos’ recruitment policy, and Neymar would certainly tick that box if Beckham and Co can convince him to swap South America for the North.
Advertisement