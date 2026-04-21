Newcastle ready to open Anthony Gordon transfer talks with Bayern Munich if they match eye-watering valuation

The 25-year-old has impressed the hierarchy at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern are keen to bring him to the Bundesliga as they look to bolster their attacking options. While there has been no official club-to-club contact yet, Newcastle are fully aware of the interest.

The Bavarian side has enjoyed significant success with recent Premier League imports, including Harry Kane and Michael Olise. This track record has encouraged Bayern to return to the English market for Gordon, who has established himself as an England regular since his move to Newcastle from Everton in 2023. Bayern's initial valuation is believed to be around £55m, though this falls short of the Magpies' expectations.