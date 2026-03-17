Newcastle's Nick Woltemade conundrum: Why Magpies might consider selling £65m striker after just one season

"He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options," said the Newcastle boss. "He's strong in a lot of areas - he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe's top leagues - but he's also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here. Nick is a great character too, and we're really pleased to welcome him to the group."

Woltemade added: "It's a big step in my life to leave Germany, but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level."

The Magpies also signed Yoanne Wissa from Brentford on deadline day, only for the DR Congo forward to be sidelined with a serious knee injury a few days later, leaving Woltemade unchallenged as Howe's first choice No.9. However, barely six months later, it has been suggested that the 24-year-old is longing for a return to his homeland. BILD claimed, albeit light-heartedly, that Woltemade has grown 'unhappy' with his situation at St James' Park, and hopes to either re-sign for Stuttgart or join Bayern in the summer. That report came from a journalist known for his sarcastic tone, but talkSPORT has since reported that Newcastle would be open to selling the striker for the right price.

Although it would be a surprise if Newcastle gave up on Woltemade so soon, it's fair to say he has not found his "best level" on Tyneside, and a parting of ways might be in the best interests of all parties if Howe can't bring the best out of him between now and May.