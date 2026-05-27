New York, New Jersey take legal action against FIFA in probe over World Cup ticket pricing

Letitia James and Jennifer Davenport, the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey, said in a release that they have asked FIFA for information about ticket-selling processes for World Cup matches set to be held at MetLife Stadium this summer. Eight games, including the final, will take place at the home regularly used by the New York Giants and New York Jets.

"New Yorkers have been waiting years for the World Cup to come to their backyard, and they deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets. No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchased will be the ones they receive," James said.

FIFA declined to comment when contacted by GOAL for a response.