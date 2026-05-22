According to the Bild podcast "Bayern Insider", the Skyblues' hierarchy has put a fresh, go-ahead-and-sign contract offer in front of the Croatian international.
Translated by
New contract instead of a summer move? FC Bayern face a major setback with their alleged transfer target
The new deal would keep Gvardiol at the Premier League club until the end of the 2030/31 season, extending his current contract, which expires in June 2028.
Sport1 recently reported that the versatile defender is considering a move away from Manchester, with the German record champions his preferred destination. According to the report, the 24-year-old is considered a "big fan" of FC Bayern and had already drawn the Munich club's interest before his switch from RB Leipzig to the Cityzens.
Record Germany international Lothar Matthäus has gone further, suggesting that the centre-back could be Munich's top summer target and claiming that "he has heard that they (Bayern, ed.) are already making initial enquiries" about a move.
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Bayern would have to dig deep to sign Gvardiol
However, Man City's hefty transfer fee demands could complicate the deal. Reports indicate that the move would cost at least €75 million—a figure Bayern are unlikely to match.
Moreover, Bayern are not planning major changes at centre-back: with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah already installed, the club has a first-class pairing, plus capable alternatives in Josip Stanisic, Hiroki Ito and Min-Jae Kim. Even if Ito, who is expected to leave for around €20 million, and Kim departed this summer, a move costing €75 million remains highly unlikely.
Bayern are also well covered at left-back—Gvardiol's other position—with Alphonso Davies. Rumours of a move for the Canadian due to injury problems have surfaced, but the club has apparently earmarked Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown as his successor should he depart.
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Bayern have other priorities in the transfer market.
Bayern Munich are eyeing additional signings for the upcoming summer window. They want a new left winger to ease the burden on Luis Díaz, with Anthony Gordon frequently mentioned as a target.
They are also seeking a new full-back and a backup for Harry Kane, after Nicolas Jackson's loan spell ended.