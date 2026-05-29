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Morgan Gibbs-White urged to chase dream that ‘money can’t buy’ as former Nottingham Forest team-mate discusses legend status & ‘biggest attribute’
Gibbs-White has delivered value for money after £42m transfer
Gibbs-White has just completed his most productive campaign to date as a senior professional - with 18 goals being recorded for Forest through 53 appearances in all competitions. He helped to fend off any threat of relegation, while captaining the Reds on a regular basis as they made the Europa League semi-finals.
Those efforts were not enough to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the 2026 World Cup - to the surprise of many - but further highlight how the classy playmaker is unlocking full potential in his game while becoming a leader that inspires all of those around him.
Forest have found full value for money in a transfer deal that could be worth as much as £42 million ($56m) if various add-ons are triggered, with every effort being made to ensure that Gibbs-White remains in his current surroundings.
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What makes Forest talisman Gibbs-White special?
Having formed part of Forest’s squad when the Wolves academy graduate was snapped up on the back of promotion in 2022, Colback - speaking in association with Bally Bet - told GOAL when asked about the qualities that make MGW special: “Morgan was one of them when he came in, within a few days of training I thought he's really special. He's probably one of the best I've trained and played with.
“I think what is Morgan's biggest attribute and the biggest thing you can credit him with is his work rate because he works like no other, and he really drives the team forward. I think he showed that this season. I think that's the biggest thing about him because his type of position, number 10, they are not always willing to work hard for the team, but he's the one who sets the precedent.
“In terms of his ability, I thought when we signed him that it was a lot of money, but now it looks like tuppence. Technically, he’s one of the best I've played with.”
Can Gibbs-White join Pearce & Collymore on all-time greats list?
Colback was speaking at an event organised by Bally Bet that saw Mark Crossley and a team of fellow Forest legends line up against an All-Stars Vets squad. Several familiar faces were on show at the City Ground.
Gibbs-White, after four seasons on Trentside, is well on course to become a Reds icon himself. Quizzed on whether he can join the modern day greats - such as Stuart Pearce, Roy Keane and Stan Collymore - Colback added: “I think it’s similar with the Elliot Anderson situation, you hope he stays.
“Obviously, he had an opportunity to leave and go to Tottenham and ended up staying. I think he really enjoys it here. He likes living in the area and it's a wonderful club. I think maybe sometimes players jump in too quickly to move into the so-called bigger teams. But what he could do here in terms of legacy and all of that is something money can't buy.
“But you just don't know. He's missed out on the World Cup. Is that because of where he's at, which can sometimes happen? You don't know. I don't want to speak for him, but of course everyone involved with Forest wants him to stay.”
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Contract extension likely to be discussed at some stage
Nottingham Forest's front of shirt partner Bally Bet has been on a mission to give long-serving grassroots players the recognition they have earned. Forest great Mark Crossley was set the challenge of compiling the first ever All-Stars Vets squad, made up from the real characters of the game in a celebration of everything that makes grassroots great.
Crossley was ably supported by other recognisable Forest faces as he set about assembling the Bally Bet All-Stars. The All-Stars were given the full Premier League treatment, swapping the recreation grounds for the City Ground, as they turned out against a team of hand-picked Forest legends on May 28.
Gibbs-White has graced those surroundings with distinction on a regular basis, taking in 171 total appearances for Forest. He is tied to terms through to the summer of 2028, but contract extension talks will likely be opened at some point in the not too distant future as Evangelos Marinakis and Co seek to ensure that a man with magic in his boots is given every chance of becoming a long-serving hero.