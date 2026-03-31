Mohamed Salah warned off move to join Lionel Messi in MLS as departing Liverpool superstar is given Cristiano Ronaldo-themed transfer advice

While Salah is being urged to shun any admiring glances from the States, MLS commissioner Don Garber has left a door open there. He said recently at the Sports Business Journal conference: “Mo Salah is one of the great players in the history of the Premier League... I’d love to see him in our league.”

He previously stated back in December: “What a great player he would be in MLS, and I think we would provide him with a great platform.

“Obviously, if [Salah] ever decides to come to Major League Soccer, we’d welcome him with open arms. I’d say he should reach out to Leo and reach out to Thomas Muller and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer.”

There are obvious benefits to be found in heading to the United States, but Hassan believes that Salah’s career would be better served elsewhere. If no landing spot can be found in Europe, then he feels that Saudi Arabia would be the most logical port of call.

He went on to say of another household name joining the likes of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in that division: “If he does not receive offers from Europe, then a move to the Saudi league would ⁠be a good option, especially with big names such as Cristiano.”