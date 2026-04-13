What is happening in San Diego? They played some of the best soccer in the league last year and were remarkably consistent throughout, routinely picking up points and fully deserving of the deep playoff run they pulled off. This year, though, things look a little shaky. You would figure it would be in attack where the expansion franchise struggled, especially in the absence of the exiled Chucky Lozano.

But it is in defense where things are rocky. San Diego have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six fixtures in all competitions and have not won since March 11. Discipline is an issue, too. They concede the second-most fouls in the league and have had players sent off three times in MLS alone. Last weekend was an embodiment of this team to date. Mikey Varas' side went 1-0 up but steadily let the lead slip away. They were 2-1 down by halftime and had a player sent off within two minutes of the second half, which rather quelled any hope of a comeback.

Varas has now overseen a streak of six games without a win. His job is certainly safe, but the first-time head coach is facing a difficult run. It will be interesting to see how they dig themselves out of this hole.