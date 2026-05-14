According to the *Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger*, 1. FC Köln secured a deal during the transfer talks that will see the club receive additional payments for the Munich-based goalkeeper should certain performance conditions be met.
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Millions in back payments? Jonas Urbig's goal could cost FC Bayern Munich dearly
The Billy Goats can now expect an extra €2 million, as Urbig made his 30th appearance in goal for Bayern during last weekend's 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg. The original €7m fee paid in January 2025 for the 22-year-old could rise to €15m if all add-ons are triggered.
The next payment could arrive soon: a further €1 million is triggered if Urbig makes his senior Germany debut, a possibility that has gained traction as the debate over a potential World Cup squad spot—complete with meaningful game time—has grown louder in recent months.
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Experts are calling for Urbig to be selected for the World Cup – and they want more.
Lothar Matthäus has joined the chorus calling for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Urbig to be included in the national squad after his latest standout performance against Wolfsburg, where he excelled as Manuel Neuer's deputy. Mario Basler went further, openly advocating for the young goalkeeper to start at the World Cup. National coach Julian Nagelsmann had already included Urbig in the March training camp, but the shot-stopper departed early after suffering a right knee ligament injury.
As things stand, Oliver Baumann will travel to the World Cup as the number one goalkeeper following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's latest injury. Alexander Nübel is likely to have secured another spot. Finn Dahmen could also secure a place on the flight overseas alongside Urbig and Noah Atubolu. Meanwhile, speculation about Manuel Neuer's 'retirement from retirement' has flared up once again, despite the veteran's repeated denials.
Are Neuer and Urbig on Nagelsmann's World Cup squad?
Nevertheless, kicker recently speculated that Neuer is on Nagelsmann's 55-man list, which had to be submitted to FIFA on Monday. Regulations permit only pre-registered players to be added later if needed. The report offers no concrete evidence, and Nagelsmann has given no hint that he plans to recall the 40-year-old. The coach will unveil his final squad next week.
Meanwhile, Neuer is poised to extend his contract, which expires this summer. In addition to accepting a pay cut, he must agree to a rotation system with Urbig, whom he will mentor more closely. A clear playing-time arrangement is said to be in place, one that could also earn Cologne further millions.
Jonas Urbig: Performance data and statistics for this season
Games 18 goals conceded Goals conceded 21 clean sheets Clean sheets Clean sheets: 6