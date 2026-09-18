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Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Michael Carrick brands pressure on his Manchester United future 'ridiculous' despite poor start

M. Carrick
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has strongly dismissed suggestions that his position is under threat following a difficult start to the new season. Despite suffering back-to-back defeats and an early exit from the Carabao Cup, the manager insists speculation regarding his future at Old Trafford is completely ridiculous and remains focused on finding solutions.

  • Defiant response to pressure

    Carrick has dismissed suggestions that his position as Manchester United head coach is already under threat as "ridiculous" following a difficult start to the season. According to ESPN, the club have secured only two victories across their opening six fixtures in all competitions, suffering consecutive home defeats to Manchester City and Brighton.

    Despite the mounting scrutiny, the manager remains completely unconcerned about the external noise regarding his job security. "In terms of future and ownership and how long I've got in the job, I'm not thinking 'how long have I got?' It's ridiculous to think that way in a position that I'm in. That's just not on the radar," Carrick explained during Friday's press conference.

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  • Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Taking full responsibility

    United suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, surrendering a two-goal advantage at Old Trafford. This result marked the first time Carrick has lost back-to-back matches since taking interim charge last season.

    Instead of making excuses, he is happy to shoulder the blame entirely. "It's my responsibility. I'm fine with that. It's not a blame game," he stated. "We all search for things to look at and point at and find blame. Blame me, no problem. I'll take the responsibility. It's not about blaming people. It's about finding solutions and being better."

  • Questioning the criticism

    The recent slump has also led to suggestions that Carrick needs to show more emotion on the touchline and during interviews. The former midfielder firmly rejected these claims, making it clear that his calm demeanour does not equate to a lack of passion.

    "I need to show more emotion? In what way? In what way? I'm asking, how? What do you want me to show?" he fired back at reporters. "We don't like losing football matches, so it's not that I don't feel the emotion of losing football matches, but it doesn't affect how I think about what we need to do next."

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  • Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    What happens next for United?

    United will target an immediate response and aim to secure all three points when they host Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. Carrick expects to have a fully focused squad ready to perform, and he has hinted that left-back Luke Shaw and midfielder Carlos Baleba might be involved, even if they are not yet fully fit.

Premier League
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN