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Mexico 2026 World Cup kit - Diego Lainezadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Heritage meets innovation in Mexico’s new World Cup kits

Mexico heads into the FIFA World Cup 2026 - co-hosted on home soil - with a kit that connects deeply to its roots while embracing the future.

Shop Mexico World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

Designed by adidas, the home jersey channels national pride through pre-Hispanic motifs and a modern performance build. For fans, it’s more than just a match shirt: it’s a symbol of unity, heritage, and Mexico’s love for football.

Mexico 2026 World Cup kit - Roberto Alvaradoadidas

While the home kit has been officially revealed, the away version remains under wraps, though leaks have given a tantalising preview of its design direction. Between nostalgic references and bold new visuals, Mexico’s 2026 collection promises to be one of the most talked-about in the tournament.

Shop: Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Mexico World Cup 2026@adidasMX

    Mexico - Home Kit

    The Mexico home jersey blends heritage and future, using a deep green base overlaid with Aztec-inspired geometric patterns. The shirt celebrates the passion of a nation that lives and breathes football, capturing the energy that unites generations of fans. Across the back of the neck sits the phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO” - “We Are Mexico” - a powerful message of unity and national pride. Modern touches such as bold shoulder striping and advanced adidas cooling technology also feature, ensuring performance and identity coexist seamlessly.

    The home kit is already available for purchase. The authentic version is priced at around €135, while the replica shirt sells for approximately €90 via major retailers, with similar pricing in the UK of £120 for the authentic and £85 for the replica.

    Shop Mexico World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

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  • Mexico - Away Kit

    Taking inspiration from Mexico’s rich history, the away jersey features an all-over grey graphic on a white base, inspired by patterns known as ‘Grecas’ found in traditional architecture and art. The recurring all-over motif features a repeating pattern of abstract stairs, referencing the stepped exteriors often found on traditional Mexican buildings. The phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO”, meaning “We Are México”, is inscribed on the back of the neck and symbolises the unity and passion that define the Mexican spirit ahead of hosting their record 3rd FIFA World Cup. 

    The away kit is already available for purchase. The authentic version is priced at around €135, while the replica shirt sells for approximately €90 via major retailers, with similar pricing in the UK of £120 for the authentic and £85 for the replica.

    Shop Mexico World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

  • Mexico Third kit adidas

    Mexico - Third Kit

    adidas launched the new third kit of the Mexican National Team Under The ‘Mexican Wa(y)ve’ concept. The new jersey incorporates a tonal and elegant 'MX' pattern throughout the jersey. The uniform, with a V collar and carefully crafted details, integrates the message "Somos México" -We are Mexico-, as a call for unity. This jersey is positioned as a symbol of national identity, in tribute to Mexico, the only country in history to host three World Cups, marking a milestone in international football. 

    The third kit is already available for purchase. The authentic version is priced at around €135, while the replica shirt sells for approximately €90 via major retailers, with similar pricing in the UK of £120 for the authentic and £85 for the replica.

    Shop Mexico World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

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