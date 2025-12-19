angelica daujotas

Senior Commerce Editor

Bio: Born and raised in London, and a Gunner through and through. I’m your go-to on all things football x fashion, from kit launches and boot drops to off-pitch culture and matchday style. Since joining the GOAL Affiliate team in 2022, I’ve been helping fans navigate everything football beyond the 90 minutes. Whether you're looking for your next pair of boots, a retro shirt, or tips on where to buy tickets, I’ve got you covered. With a background in fashion communication and a lifelong love for the game, I’ve blended my passions to bring a fresh take to the football space - style, culture, and fandom, all in one place.

My Football Story: Growing up in a Chelsea household, I probably should’ve worn blue, but I just wanted to be like my older brother, and he supported Arsenal. So naturally, I did too. He was my football idol before I even knew what the offside rule was. I remember tagging along to games with him, buzzing to be part of it all, the chants, the walk up to the stadium, the feeling of being in it. He didn’t just make me fall in love with Arsenal, he made me fall in love with football.

Areas of Expertise:

Shopping guides & gift edits for fans

Branded content & football culture features

Matchday guides

How to watch football & live sports (TV, streaming, apps)

Favourite Footballing Memory: Taking my little brother to his first Champions League match - Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven - seeing his excitement at the anthem, the crowd, and the floodlights made me relive the magic of European football all over again. That night wasn’t about the result, but about sharing the game I love through his eyes.