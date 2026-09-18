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Will Marcus Rashford be a Man Utd player in 12 months’ time? Two scenarios for Old Trafford’s prodigal son explained by fellow Red Devils academy graduate
Rashford back in Manchester after Barcelona loan
The 28-year-old winger, who burst onto the senior stage as a precociously-gifted teenager, spent last season helping Barcelona to La Liga title glory. A return to form was enjoyed alongside Lamine Yamal and Co in Catalunya, but no purchase option was taken up.
A loan stint at Aston Villa was also taken in after falling out of favour in Manchester under Ruben Amorim. United’s slate has been wiped clean by Michael Carrick, with a prodigal son returning to his roots.
Rashford has figured prominently for the Red Devils at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, but is still waiting on his first goal for the club since early December 2024. There is a little under two years left to run on his lucrative contract at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
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Stay or go: What does Rashford's future hold?
Will that deal be honoured? Could a new one be earned? Or will Rashford head to pastures new? When presented with those questions, Simpson - another home-grown star who was speaking courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “I think it's too early to say.
“I do like what I'm seeing from his body language. Not just running at players, which you want to see. If i'm a full-back now, I'd be so happy if Marcus got the ball, turned and passed it back. He should just keep running at people. Even if he's not always getting success, just keep doing it and eventually you'll get through and you'll get a penalty, you'll get a goal, you'll get an assist. Just keep doing it, which I think Michael Carrick will be telling him to do.
“Then I think on the other side, I've seen glimpses of him with the crowd and he looks like he's getting back. I think it's up to him. I think it's up to what he wants.
“At the end of the day, he's got a two-year contract and big money. If he wants to stay at that club and help turn things around towards the back end of his career, then that could happen. If he wants to just play this year and move on, then that can happen. Clearly, it will come down to him.”
Man Utd captain Fernandes requires assistance
United are looking for Rashford to help carry some of their creative and goal-scoring burdens, with the weight of expectation there often being lumped onto the shoulders of talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese playmaker is crying out for assistance, with Simpson adding: “You want to see him higher up. He was playing deep for a bit and then when he was higher up, he set up [Bryan] Mbeumo [against Manchester City]. No one else sees that pass. You really wanted him on the end of his own pass! You can't do that.
“But you can't keep relying on Bruno. He scores a hat-trick, we win the game. He gets two assists, we win games. If he's having an off day, who's stepping up? Marcus has looked good coming back, but then is that now an issue? Because what do you do with [Matheus] Cunha? I thought we missed Amad as well. I think he gives you that little bit of something different.
“We know that it's just a few things we need to tidy up and it needs to be tidied up quickly because we've got a big week now. Now it's four points from 12. I watched Fulham-Liverpool, did the game and they played well. Now they'll be buzzing. United away to Fulham is not going to be easy.”
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One trophy bid over as pressure builds at Old Trafford
United will head to Craven Cottage with more uncomfortable questions being asked of the direction in which they are heading. There was talk of a Premier League title bid being pieced together before the 2026-27 campaign got underway.
The summer transfer window was not, however, as productive as most fans were hoping for and a disappointing defeat to Brighton last time out - after surrendering an early two-goal lead - has seen one route to major silverware shut off in Carabao Cup competition.
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