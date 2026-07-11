Marco Silva wants Joao Palhinha reunion as new Benfica boss eyes reunion with midfielder after Spurs decide against permanent transfer

Benfica have turned their attention to Palhinha after completing the signings of Clement Lenglet and Jakub Kaminski. Silva has identified the Portugal international as his preferred defensive midfielder as he looks to strengthen the heart of his squad, as per A Bola.

Silva and Palhinha worked together at Fulham between 2022 and 2024, with the midfielder establishing himself in the Premier League during that spell. Benfica's hierarchy, including Rui Costa and Mario Branco, are now assessing whether a deal can be completed within the club's financial limits.

Palhinha joined Bayern Munich from Fulham for €50 million in 2024 before spending last season on loan at Tottenham. Spurs have decided not to make the move permanent, leaving Bayern willing to listen to offers as they seek to recover around €20m of their investment.







