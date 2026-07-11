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Yosua Arya

Marco Silva wants Joao Palhinha reunion as new Benfica boss eyes reunion with midfielder after Spurs decide against permanent transfer

Transfers
J. Palhinha
Marco Silva
Benfica
Liga Portugal
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Benfica have made Joao Palhinha their top midfield target after Tottenham decided not to trigger their option to sign him permanently from Bayern Munich. Marco Silva is keen to reunite with the Portugal international, while the club is assessing whether the deal is financially feasible.

  • Benfica make Palhinha their priority

    Benfica have turned their attention to Palhinha after completing the signings of Clement Lenglet and Jakub Kaminski. Silva has identified the Portugal international as his preferred defensive midfielder as he looks to strengthen the heart of his squad, as per A Bola.

    Silva and Palhinha worked together at Fulham between 2022 and 2024, with the midfielder establishing himself in the Premier League during that spell. Benfica's hierarchy, including Rui Costa and Mario Branco, are now assessing whether a deal can be completed within the club's financial limits.

    Palhinha joined Bayern Munich from Fulham for €50 million in 2024 before spending last season on loan at Tottenham. Spurs have decided not to make the move permanent, leaving Bayern willing to listen to offers as they seek to recover around €20m of their investment.



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  • PalhinhaGetty Images

    Benfica assess transfer

    The same report suggest Bayern are prepared to sell the midfielder, while Benfica face competition from Juventus and AC Milan. The Portuguese club hope the prospect of returning home can strengthen their position, although Palhinha's salary remains a significant hurdle. Benfica are also considering a loan with an obligation to buy, allowing them to spread the financial cost while remaining within the club's transfer strategy.

  • Silva wants a specialist holding midfielder

    Palhinha is viewed as a key tactical target rather than a sentimental signing. Silva believes the 31-year-old can provide the defensive stability currently missing from Benfica's midfield and create a stronger platform for the team's attacking players. Any move is likely to depend on outgoing transfers. Benfica are expected to make room in the squad and balance their finances before completing another major signing.

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    Benfica must create room for a deal

    Benfica will continue exploring a deal with Bayern while working on player sales to finance the move. A loan with an obligation to buy remains a possible solution if both clubs can agree on the structure. The club are also expected to strengthen other areas of the squad, with Silva believed to want a new winger for squad depth.