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Marco Palestra GFXGOAL
Krishan Davis

Marco Palestra: Why Chelsea have pounced to hijack Inter's move for flying €55m full-back

Analysis
Chelsea
M. Palestra
Premier League
Inter
Atalanta
Cagliari
Serie A
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Another summer, another Chelsea move for a high-potential, young star. This one, though, might just be different. The Blues have sprung into life to hijack Inter's move for Atalanta prospect Marco Palestra, who is now set to become the first signing of the Xabi Alonso era in a deal worth a cool €55 million (£47m/$62m).

A marauding, versatile full-back who was named Serie A Defender of the Year off the back off an impressive season on loan at Cagliari, the 21-year-old was widely expected to head to San Siro this summer - but Chelsea have pounced to swiftly wrap up an agreement.

Alonso is reported to have signed off on the transfer, with the young defender seemingly perfectly suited to the Spanish tactician's preferred back-three or back-four systems, given he can operate on either flank as a wing-back or full-back.

But why exactly have Chelsea pounced to hijack Inter's move and make such a significant financial commitment for a player with limited first-team experience? GOAL has you covered...

  • Marco Palestra AtalantaGetty

    Where it all began

    Born in Buccinasco on the outskirts of Milan in March 2005, Palestra took the first step on his journey to a professional career by joining local club Assago at the age of five.

    He was actually picked up by Inter four years later, becoming part of their Accademia Inter youth ranks, but the Nerazzurri only held on to him for a year before Atalanta - who are based in Bergamo, not far from Milan - snapped Palestra up aged 10 after being impressed by his performances, and he has been on their books ever since.

    He became a right-back almost by chance; originally a left-sided midfielder, he was shifted to right full-back after impressing there as emergency cover at Under-17 level during the 2021-22 campaign, having also played further forward on the wing. It's been his main position ever since, and that change of role goes some way to explaining his versatility.

    Palestra would rise swiftly through the ranks, impressing with the U19s as a 17-year-old in 2022-23 with 10 assists, which earned him a promotion to the newly-formed U23s in Serie C ahead of the 2023-24 season.

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    The big break

    Palestra was included in Serie A matchday squads by Gian Piero Gasperini at the backend of 2022-23, but didn't actually get onto the pitch. He eventually made his first-team bow in a six-minute Europa League cameo against Rakow in December 2023 at the age of 18, but that wasn't a precursor to more opportunities as he continued his development in the U23s.

    The youngster was promoted to the senior side ahead of the 2024-25 season but, after featuring in Atalanta's first three league games, he was restricted to bench duty before a hamstring injury hampered the second half of his campaign.

    A loan move to Cagliari late in the 2025 summer transfer window proved to be a watershed, as Palestra was given a platform to thrive. He hasn't looked back since amid a meteoric rise in Sardinia.

  • Cagliari Calcio v US Lecce - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    How it's going

    A starter from the outset, Palestra shone as a marauding full-back for Cagliari - catching the eye despite forming part of a side that was fighting to stave off relegation until the death.

    He demonstrated his versatility by playing at right wing-back, right-back and left-back, picking up four assists across the 2025-26 campaign. The young defender delivered a match-winning performance against Fiorentina in January, assisting the opener with a pinpoint cross before bombing forward and slotting home a cool finish in a crucial 2-1 victory.

    Palestra earned his first senior caps for Italy in March, coming off the bench in the World Cup qualification play-offs - including in the ill-fated final showdown with Bosnia and Herzegovina that ended in more heartbreak for the Azzurri.

    His performances across the campaign, especially going forward, saw him scoop Serie A's Defender of the Year prize at the end-of-season awards, as well as earning him significant transfer interest from Inter and, subsequently, Chelsea.

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  • Cagliari Calcio v US Cremonese - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Biggest strengths

    Despite being a defender first and foremost, Palestra is adept with the ball at his feet, and his rangy, 6'1" frame means he can swiftly cover plenty of ground - making him ideal for the wing-back position.

    The 21-year-old ranked in the 100th percentile for dribbles attempted in Serie A last term (3.11), completing 1.58 per 90 minutes, and only Juventus' Kenan Yildiz - very much a winger - completed more take-ons than Palestra's 70. Once he finds himself in the right position, he isn't afraid to sling in a cross, either.

    He is also two-footed, which aids his versatility and will make him a real asset to Chelsea, who reportedly believe he will be able to cover multiple positions for Alonso, who is likely to deploy some fluid tactical systems.

    With a move to Stamford Bridge beckoning, Cagliari sporting director Guido Angelozzi has spoken about the youngster in glowing terms. "I've known him since he was a youth player," he told Tuttomercato."He has everything: physique, strength, speed, dribbling. We're talking about a complete player in every way.

    "He's also a great guy who lives for football, has a beautiful family that supports him. Also a good agent. He has everything it takes to have a great career."

  • ACF Fiorentina v Cagliari Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Room for improvement

    As you might have gleaned from what you've read so far, defending isn't always Palestra's first priority, even though he is nominally a full-back. The Italian has struggled in aerial duels and his focus has occasionally been called into question. He will also have to prepare himself for the physical rigours of English football, even if he appears to be well-suited to it.

    In attacking positions, the Atalanta academy graduate will want to work on his composure, shooting and finishing to really become a complete wing-back, cut from the same cloth as soon-to-be team-mate Reece James when he was at his explosive best.

    At 21, it is inevitable that Palestra is a little rough around the edges, and while Chelsea will be keen to see the defensive side of his game improve in particular, they will hope and expect that that comes with time.

  • Cagliari Calcio v Udinese Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Having previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City, it had been thought for some time that Palestra would be heading to Scudetto winners Inter this summer - the club he played for and is believed to have supported as a boy. But Chelsea have pounced, reportedly blowing the Nerazzurri's offered fee and contract terms out of the water.

    In an interesting marker of Alonso's influence as the Blues' new manager, rather than head coach, the Spaniard reportedly signed off on this deal, and the club acted swiftly to strike an agreement with Atalanta, moving into pole position in the space of 24 hours to hijack Inter's move for the defender.

    The significant €55m package represents pure profit for La Dea, with the club supposedly deciding some time ago to cash in on the academy graduate rather than reintegrate him following his successful loan.

    Palestra is now heading to Stamford Bridge instead of San Siro, and Angelozzi is certain he will be a success in England: "I was convinced he'd go to the Premier League, they followed Marco and saw that he's a player suited to the English league. The only club in Italy that could have signed him was Inter, but evidently at a certain point they were outbid."

    Asked if the player will thrive, he added: "Absolutely. He's a champion in his role."