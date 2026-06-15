Inside Marcelo Bielsa's 'toxic' Uruguay's tenure: 'El Loco's' methods under the microscope ahead of World Cup opener

There are certainly few more admired tacticians within the global coaching community, while fans from cities as diverse as Leeds and Bilbao are unquestionably united in their adoration of Bielsa. In Uruguay, though, the Argentine is an incredibly divisive figure - and not because of his nationality.

It's almost entirely a question of character. Bielsa is known as 'El Loco' for a reason. He's a self-confessed "generator of tension", an obsessive personality that some players find inspiring, and others infuriating.

Of course, that's why Uruguay are arguably the most unpredictable team at the 2026 World Cup. Bielsa has already effectively admitted that he'll step down after the tournament, but nobody has any idea if he'll end up looking like a genius - or the madman even he makes himself out to be.