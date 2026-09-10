Manchester United end their 1,016-day Champions League goal drought with a dominant victory over Sabah

Manchester United have finally ended their long and painful wait for a goal in the UEFA Champions League. Before their match against Sabah, the club had gone 1,016 days without finding the back of the net in Europe's premier tournament.

The last time United celebrated a Champions League goal was on November 29, when Scott McTominay scored in a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray during the 2023 group stage. After failing to qualify for the competition in the previous two seasons and ending their last campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, the pressure was immense to deliver a statement performance upon their return.