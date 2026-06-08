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‘Owners see pound signs’ - Man Utd warned against ‘ridiculous’ Harry Maguire decision as the Red Devils’ transfer stance is revealed
Red Devils open to Maguire exit
Manchester United’s leadership has been warned that sanctioned a sale for Maguire would be a "ridiculous" move, even as the club’s transfer stance becomes increasingly clear. Despite putting pen to paper on a new deal just months ago to extend his stay until 2027, the centre-back’s position at the club is anything but secure. A Football Insider report suggests that United are now willing to accept offers at the right price to help facilitate a squad refresh.
Former United chief scout Mick Brown has expressed his disbelief at the potential exit, stating: "Harry Maguire’s future isn’t guaranteed. If you believe what you read, he’s been offered to a couple of clubs, and from what I’ve heard they wouldn’t rule out the possibility of letting him go. I think it would be a ridiculous decision, to be honest, and I would be surprised if he was moved on, but you can never predict what this board will do."
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Financial motives behind potential sale
The decision to potentially offload the experienced defender appears to be driven by a desire to raise funds for new arrivals. While Maguire has been a regular fixture under Carrick, helping the manager secure his permanent role, the board’s focus seems to be on the balance sheet. This has led to concerns that the club is prioritising profit over the stability provided by senior players.
"You can see the difference on the pitch when Maguire is in the side compared to when he’s not, he has a clear impact on the team," Brown added. "But, the problem is, a lot of the time the club and the owners just see pound signs. If the right offer comes in for Maguire, they can let him go to raise a bit of money, and then use that money to sign some new players." This comes amid reports that the defender has been offered to Serie A champions Inter as a potential solution for their backline.
World Cup heartbreak adds to uncertainty
The uncertainty surrounding Maguire’s club future follows a devastating blow on the international stage. Thomas Tuchel made the ruthless decision to omit the veteran from England’s 2026 World Cup squad, choosing to transition toward younger options like Levi Colwill and Marc Guehi. The defender was left reeling by the snub, especially after battling back from a recurring thigh injury to prove his fitness during United's domestic campaign. Maguire voiced his frustration on social media, admitting he was "shocked and gutted" by the decision to leave him at home.
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Impact on United's defensive future
Should the United board decide to cash in, it would leave a significant leadership void in Carrick’s dressing room. Maguire has played a vital role in mentoring upcoming talents like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven. While the club wants to improve at centre-back, losing such an influential figure could hinder the development of the next generation of stars at Carrington.
"He’s an experienced head which helps with the development of people like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven who are just coming through," Brown added. "I think he would be a big miss if he was allowed to leave, and it would be shocking to me, but they’re not ruling it out so it could happen." With the board having the final say on transfers, Maguire's lengthy association with the Red Devils could be reaching its end this summer.