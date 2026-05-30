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Harry Maguire on an Italian adventure? Man Utd defender 'offered' to Serie A giants despite recent contract extension
Red Devils veteran seeking Italian job
According to a report from Italian newspaperLa Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are fielding calls from across the globe as they plan for the upcoming season, and the latest proposal has come from the Premier League. Maguire, who was the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to United for £80 million in 2019, has been put forward as a potential solution for the Italian giants.
The England international remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2027 after signing a new deal in April, but his future in Manchester is far from certain. After missing out on international selection for the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel and battling a persistent thigh injury, a fresh start in Italy could be on the cards.
"They criticise me because I am the United captain and I make headlines. They create false stories to get clicks," Maguire previously stated regarding the intense scrutiny he has faced over the years.
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Another target ahead of Maguire
While the prospect of Maguire moving to San Siro provides a glamorous talking point, Inter’s recruitment team currently has their sights set elsewhere. Udinese’s Oumar Solet is the name at the top of the wishlist, with the Nerazzurri viewing the 26-year-old Frenchman as the ideal modern defender to fit Cristian Chivu’s tactical system. Solet has impressed in Serie A, ranking as one of the best ball-carrying defenders in the division.
The hierarchy at Inter, supported by owners Oaktree, are reportedly considering a massive long-term commitment to Solet that could run until 2031. This strategy aligns with the club's desire to secure young, high-value assets who can provide both technical stability on the pitch and financial value on the balance sheet. Solet’s ability to play as a traditional centre-half or as a marauding figure in a back three makes him the preferred choice over the ageing Maguire.
Defensive exodus forces Inter's hand
The urgency to recruit new blood in defence stems from several high-profile departures looming at the club. Long-serving veteran Francesco Acerbi is approaching the end of his contract while Stefan de Vrij is also expected to move on, leaving a significant void in the heart of the Nerazzurri backline. With the Scudetto and Coppa Italia to defend, Chivu requires reinforcements who can hit the ground running.
Maguire’s experience would certainly help bridge that gap, though his recent injury record is a concern. The defender managed 25 appearances and four goal contributions in 2025-26, but a recurring thigh issue hampered his consistency.
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A legacy of scrutiny at Old Trafford
If Maguire does depart for Italy, he will leave behind a complex legacy in Manchester marked by both leadership and extreme pressure. During his 237 appearances for United, he has been frequently targeted by social media criticism, reaching a low point in 2022 when a bomb threat was sent to his home. Such incidents have clearly taken a toll on the defender, who has often had to defend his professional reputation.
Despite the "fake stories" Maguire noted, his pedigree is undeniable, and Serie A has often proved to be a rejuvenating environment for Premier League defenders such as Chris Smalling and Fikayo Tomori.