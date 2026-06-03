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'All the very best for the future' - Man Utd officially confirm first-team player has left to join Serie A club
Permanent switch to Naples confirmed
The saga regarding Hojlund’s future has finally reached its conclusion with Manchester United confirming the striker has joined Napoli on a permanent basis. The 23-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan in Italy, and the move has now been made official following the conclusion of the season. In a short statement on the club's official website, United bid farewell to the forward, stating: "Everyone at the club would like to wish Rasmus all the very best for the future."
Hojlund’s departure marks the end of a three-year association with the Premier League giants. Having joined from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 as a boyhood fan of the club, he managed to score 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Red Devils. He also claimed silverware during his time in England, featuring as a substitute in the 2024 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at Wembley.
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Champions League clause triggers mandatory transfer
The permanent nature of the deal was not a matter of choice for the involved parties this summer, but rather the result of a specific obligation-to-buy clause. The agreement signed last year dictated that if Napoli secured a top-four finish in Serie A, the transfer would become mandatory. The Partenopei officially confirmed their place in Europe's elite competition after a 3-0 Serie A win against Pisa last month, a match in which Hojlund scored and provided an assist.
The deal is believed to be worth approximately £38 million, representing a substantial recoup for United as they look to build a new-look squad. Hojlund flourished away from the Premier League spotlight, finishing as Napoli's top scorer with 16 goals in 44 games across all competitions during his loan stint. His impact was particularly felt in the league, where his work rate and clinical edge helped Napoli finish as runners-up and clinch the Supercoppa Italiana.
Striker pens emotional message to fans
Taking to social media earlier in the season when his permanent move was secured, Hojlund did not hide the conflicting emotions of leaving a club he supported as a child. In a heartfelt address to the United faithful, he wrote: "To say goodbye to Manchester United is something that kinda feels emotional. My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey. The way you fans supported me, made me feel like home and let me find my confidence again is something I’m so grateful for."
He continued: "So the goal today symbolizes a new confident start, in which I will give everything for the time ahead to Napoli, and a thank you to all the fans, players and staff of Manchester United who made the dream I had as a kid come true. It’s time for new dreams, so let’s chase them."
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Carrick era targets immediate reinforcements
The departure of Hojlund provides a swift financial boost to United’s recruitment drive under head coach Michael Carrick. With the £38m windfall secured, the club has already begun the process of reinvesting in the squad. Reports suggest that United have wasted no time in the market, having already moved to reach an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson in a deal also totaling £38 million.
The restructuring at Old Trafford is expected to be extensive this summer, with veteran players like Casemiro also set to depart to clear space on the wage bill. By moving early to offload players who were surplus to requirements and securing top targets, Carrick is being handed the resources to avoid the slow starts that have plagued United in past seasons. With Hojlund now officially a Napoli player, the focus shifts entirely to a new era of talent at the Theatre of Dreams.