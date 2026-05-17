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Rasmus Hojlund confirms permanent Napoli transfer with 'emotional' message to Man Utd fans
Champions League qualification triggers permanent deal
The 21-year-old striker has spent the current campaign on loan at Napoli, having been deemed surplus to requirements at United.
The terms of the agreement between the two clubs dictated that a permanent transfer would be mandatory should Napoli secure a top-four Serie A finish. Following a 3-0 victory over Pisa, that milestone has been reached, formalising a deal worth approximately £38 million.
Hojlund played a starring role in the decisive match, setting up fellow former United star Scott McTominay before netting a 92nd-minute goal himself.
Hojlund pens emotional farewell to Old Trafford
Taking to social media to address the United faithful, the Denmark international admitted that leaving the Premier League giants was a difficult moment. He reflected on his journey at Old Trafford, noting that representing the club had been a lifelong ambition. "To say goodbye to Manchester United is something that kinda feels emotional too. My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey," he wrote.
Despite the bittersweet nature of his departure, Hojlund expressed immense gratitude for the revival he has experienced in Italy. He added: "The way you fans supported me, made me feel like home and let me find my confidence again is something I’m so grateful for. So the goal today symbolizes a new confident start, in which I will give everything for the time ahead to Napoli, and a thank you to all the fans, players and staff of Manchester United who made the dream I had as a kid come true. It’s time for new dreams, so let’s chase them."
Napoli hierarchy hail 'instrumental' impact
The forward's form in Italy has been impressive, with Hojlund racking up 11 goals and six assists across 32 league appearances. His blue-collar work rate and clinical finishing quickly endeared him to the Napoli staff. Sporting director Giovanni Manna had previously hinted that the club were desperate to keep him regardless of the final league standings.
Speaking earlier in the spring, Manna said: "Hojlund has been instrumental. Even when he hasn’t scored, he’s always worked hard for the team. We have an obligation to buy him outright if we qualify for the Champions League, but I don’t think his future lies far from Napoli even if that doesn’t happen."
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Summer exodus begins at United
Hojlund’s exit marks the first major piece of business in what is expected to be a busy summer for the Red Devils. As Michael Carrick looks to reshape the squad in his own image, several high-profile names are expected to follow the striker through the exit door.
In addition to Hojlund’s departure, veteran midfielder Casemiro will also leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign. With the £38m windfall from Napoli now secured, United are expected to reinvest those funds into new recruits as they move on from the Danish international.