Man Utd waiting game for JJ Gabriel as 15-year-old ‘Kid Messi’ is told by Red Devils legend Andy Cole that competitive debut ‘might not be this season’

Keeping a lid on Gabriel’s potential has become virtually impossible, with excitement having built steadily around him for some time. Those keeping a close eye on the academy ranks at Old Trafford have known for a while that another special talent is ready to drop off the production line.

The hottest of prospects has already been billed as ‘Kid Messi’, which is not doing him any favours, but he will need to learn quickly how to deal with the weight of expectation being lumped onto his young shoulders.

Gabriel did step off the bench in a pre-season clash with Atletico Madrid in Stockholm, becoming the youngest player to feature for United in an unofficial match. He was prevented from making his debut last term by Premier League regulations.

He could have figured in domestic knockout action, but the Red Devils suffered early defeats in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Gabriel will turn 16 on October 6, and that will clear the path for him to fully join the first-team ranks.