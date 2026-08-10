‘Kicked all over the place’ - Man Utd get JJ Gabriel management advice as former Red Devils star admits ‘Kid Messi’ may not make senior debut in 2026-27

Pressure is already being lumped onto his shoulders, as he is billed as another home-grown superstar in the making, but there are no guarantees when it comes to taking the next important step in a promising career.

Sharpe admits as much, with the Premier League title-winning former United winger - speaking in association with NetBet - telling GOAL when asked about Gabriel and whether the ‘Kid Messi’ tag is doing him few favours: “I suppose it's par for the course when he's been as good as he has been at such a young age on so many different levels. I think he's played for under-18s, 19s, I think he might have even played for under-21s at United as a 14, 15-year-old, so it shows how good he is.

“But generally, as a player, if you can ignore a bit of the press, which is even harder to do these days than when we played, I think the main pressure that is on you is what you put on yourself. I think most players will tell you that no-one ever put any more pressure on them than themselves and wanting to go out there and be the best you can and be the best you can every week, every training session, every game.

“So I think he's got a good team of staff behind him, Michael Carrick and the lads he's got behind him. I think he's got some really good senior pros that will help him in the coming situations.

“It's just about managing him right and getting the timing right. You don't want to kill the lad's confidence, you don't want him to get kicked all over the place and get injured early. It is about managing his time right.

“I think we might see him come on maybe 10 minutes of a game at points this season, but if not, I mean he's only 15, maybe not, maybe next season.”