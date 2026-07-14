Getty Images Sport
Man Utd & England legend David Beckham emulates Lionel Messi, Lady Gaga & Harry Kane by becoming a Fortnite character
Beckham announces his Fortnite crossover
Beckham has personally confirmed that he will be the latest superstar to enter the virtual world of Fortnite. According to a post shared on his official Instagram account, the former England captain revealed he is actively involved in the design process. Beckham, who won six English league titles and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United, accompanied the post with a clear message.
"Working on my new Fortnite character," Becks captioned the post. "Available very soon." The 1999 UEFA Best Player in Europe is no stranger to global attention, having retired in 2013 after a stellar career that spanned top clubs across four different countries.
Multiple styles for the digital avatar
A closer look at the plans for Fortnite suggests that the game will introduce two separate Beckham skins for players to choose from. Users will have the option to drop into the battle royale wearing his iconic number seven shirt representing England.
Alternatively, they can select a formal suit and tie look, as fans will have seen him in the stands watching games at this World Cup. A brief video attached to the post seems to show this suited version in action. The digital wardrobe reflects the glamour of his playing days, which featured a big-money move to Real Madrid and subsequent spells at LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain.
Joining a star-studded virtual roster
By stepping into the Fortnite universe, the global icon joins the many real-life athletes, popstars, actors and icons already in the game, with everyone from Lady Gaga to Darth Vader included. The multiplayer title already features a number of prominent football stars. England captain Harry Kane is available to players, alongside his Argentine rival Lionel Messi.
Beckham brings a massive legacy to this roster, having won domestic championships in England, Spain, and France, alongside two MLS Cup triumphs with LA Galaxy. As users prepare to play as the legendary midfielder, they will undoubtedly appreciate the rich history associated with his illustrious career. Here is hoping tomorrow is not an actual deathmatch.
- AFP
What happens next for England?
The timing of Beckham joining Fortnite comes just as England seek to continue their World Cup campaign against Argentina in tomorrow's semi-final. It would be nice if England are still in the World Cup by the time his skin releases, which will not be until at least Thursday when the game's next patch arrives.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting