Man Utd-linked Aurelien Tchouameni makes concrete decision on Real Madrid future

Tchouameni's short-term focus now shifts entirely to international duty with the France national team at the World Cup. Having recovered from a muscle injury that kept him out of the round-of-16 tie against Paraguay, the midfielder has returned to full training in Bentley ahead of a crucial clash with Morocco. The return of the versatile midfield anchor provides a boost for Didier Deschamps as they prepare for a gruelling physical test in the tournament's knockout stages.