Man City player ratings vs Burnley: Erling Haaland haunts Arsenal again! Resurgent striker sends underwhelming Cityzens top of the Premier League & consigns Clarets to the drop

Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

Made a smart early save from Jaidon Anthony, which was essentially the only thing he had to do all game.

Matheus Nunes (6/10):

Did a good job defensively without bringing too much going forward.

Marc Guehi (6/10):

Some clever play around his own area helped spark the move leading to the goal. Kept a lid on Zian Flemming.

Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

Closed down Flemming with one of his lightning-quick recovery sprints, showing how his pace can help him get away with slack positioning.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (5/10):

An unremarkable return in his first league start for five weeks. Crashed a shot over the bar and made way for Nico Gonzalez so Nico O'Reilly could take his place at left-back.