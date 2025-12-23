Richard Martin profile pic

Richard Martin

Northern Football Writer

📝 Bio: I'm a football writer covering Manchester United and Manchester City. I am a regular at Old Trafford and The Etihad Stadium and am often found at the City Football Academy or United's Carrington Training Ground for press conferences. I covered Spanish football for 10 years at the height of the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era, witnessing Real Madrid win three consecutive Champions Leagues while Barca scooped multiple La Liga crowns. I moved back to my former home of Manchester in 2023, in time to cover City swooping to the treble and a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League crown, plus the never-ending melodrama unfolding at United. Highlights while working for GOAL include interviewing Julian Alvarez, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot.

⚽ My Football Story: My first game was seeing Manchester United getting destroyed 4-1 by Tottenham in 1996, aged eight. It did not put me off and I have since been to over 700 matches across 16 countries and three continents, from standing on the terraces at River Plate and Napoli to filing match reports from the World Cup final in Moscow or the Europa League final in Bilbao. I live and breathe terrace culture but I equally enjoy analysing the game's top players and coaches.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • Manchester United & Manchester City
  • La Liga
  • Fan culture

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory:

Reporting from the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Madrid, a once-in-a-lifetime event and a privilege to experience live.

 

 

 

Articles by Richard Martin
  1. EPL Team of the Season GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionPremier League

    GOAL's Premier League Team of the Season so far

    Pure excitement has been the theme of this Premier League season. Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa are locked in a three-way title race while practically the rest of the division is competing for a European place. Indeed, the table is so crowded it feels more like the Championship than the top-flight, with back-to-back wins being all it takes to propel teams from 15th to the top five.

  3. Kobbie Mainoo Ruben Amorim splitGetty
    Manchester UnitedPremier League

    Amorim backs Mainoo but blasts 'entitled' academy players

    Ruben Amorim has said he will not punish Kobbie Mainoo for his brother's provocative t-shirt, insisting it will have no impact on whether or not the homegrown midfielder will start Manchester United's next game against Aston Villa. The coach also accused the club's young players including Chido Obi and Harry Amass of being entitled after they appeared to respond to previous comments he made.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PRESSERAFP
    Manchester CityP. Guardiola

    Guardiola gets tetchy with reporter over questions on future

    Pep Guardiola became agitated with repeated questions about his Manchester City future days after a bombshell report suggested he was going to leave the club at the end of the season. Guardiola, who is into his tenth season at the Etihad Stadium, renewed his deal with the Cityzens during last year's troublesome campaign and is under contract until June 2027.

  5. Man Utd AFCON beneficiaries GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisManchester United

    Six Man Utd back-ups set to benefit from AFCON absences

    The Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest event for the continent's football outside of the World Cup, but for clubs, especially ones in the Premier League, it can create a major headache. This time around, the next month could be a particularly painful period for Manchester United, as the tournament will deprive them of three of their usual starting XI in Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo.

  6. Amorim Bruno Fernandes splitGetty
    AnalysisManchester United

    Man Utd's 'inspiring' attack can't mask dreadful home form

    Manchester United played as they can and as they should in their utterly thrilling 4-4 draw with Bournemouth. Monday's epic at Old Trafford was dubbed the game of the season by Jamie Carragher and everyone who made it into the Theatre Of Dreams got their money's worth, even at today's inflated prices. And yet in the cold light of day the result should concern United fans and the club's hierarchy.

  7. Man City Arsenal GFXGOAL
    AnalysisManchester City

    Arsenal, beware! City are right where they want to be

    Pep Guardiola remarked last month that no one wins the title in November, and Manchester City's chasing down of Arsenal in the ensuing weeks has proven him right. The Gunners might still be out in front, but despite often feeling like a team in transition, City are showing many hallmarks of their ruthless title-winning seasons while cracks are showing in their rivals' campaign.

  8. Mainoo brother imgGetty/Instagram
    Manchester UnitedK. Mainoo

    'Free Kobbie Mainoo!' - Man Utd star's brother sends message to Amorim

    Kobbie Mainoo's brother has caused a stir by calling on Ruben Amorim to play the midfielder more often in a provocative t-shirt. Jordan Mainoo-Hames, the Manchester United player's half-brother, braved a cold and wet evening at Old Trafford to display a t-shirt bearing the message 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' during the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth then posted a picture on Instagram of himself wearing it.

  9. Man Utd Bournemouth 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Player ratingsManchester United

    Bruno & Cunha reign in the chaos but defence falls flat

    Manchester United were at their very best and their very worst in an illogical but hugely entertaining 4-4 draw at home to Bournemouth. Amad Diallo and Casemiro gave United the lead either side of Antoine Semenyo's equaliser but two goals early in the second half had the Red Devils on the back foot. Bruno Fernandes dug them out with a beautiful free-kick before Matheus Cunha made it 4-3.

  1. Man City - Palace - Foden - Haaland - 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Player ratingsManchester City

    Irrepressible Haaland & Foden double act downs plucky Palace

    Erling Haaland and Phil Foden raised their game as Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 despite producing an underwhelming performance in south London. The Eagles hit the woodwork in either half, but Haaland gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead late in the first with a towering header before Foden slammed the ball into the net with his favoured left foot to put the game out of Palace's sight.

  2. Man United Mainoo Amorim gfxGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisManchester United

    Stop laughing, Ruben: Mainoo situation is no joke

    First Ruben Amorim came for Marcus Rashford but Manchester United fans did not speak out because they had also questioned his commitment and performances. Then he came for Alejandro Garnacho and still they did not speak out as the winger’s attitude had become unbearable. But then he came for Kobbie Mainoo and there was total uproar, enough to finally push the patient supporters over the edge.

  3. FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-MAN UTDAFP
    Manchester UnitedPremier League

    Man Utd & Amorim told what 'failure' looks like by Evra

    Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has been warned by Patrice Evra that missing out on Champions League football would be regarded as a failure. United failed to qualify for Europe's elite competition for successive seasons for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and Evra highlighted the importance of getting back into it, both financially and in terms of prestige.

  6. Evra AmorimGetty
    Manchester UnitedR. Amorim

    Amorim 'would die' for Man Utd! Evra backs Red Devils boss

    Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has thrown his support behind Ruben Amorim, declaring that the under-fire Red Devils' coach is the right man for the job because he puts the club's needs before his own. United thrashed Premier League basement club Wolves in their last game but the mood around Amorim is far from positive after an inconsistent run of results this season.

  7. Xabi Alonso Pep Guardiola gfxGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisReal Madrid

    Alonso proving to be too Pep-coded for Real Madrid

    As a Real Madrid stalwart who was fiercely loyal to Jose Mourinho, Xabi Alonso did not seem like an obvious signing for Pep Guardiola, and yet the pair got on famously during their two years together at Bayern Munich. Alonso’s experience helped Guardiola win two Bundesliga titles while the veteran player sought to tap into the Catalan’s knowledge as he prepared for his own career on the touchline.

  9. City accidental bid Messi 16.9Getty/GOAL
    AnalysisManchester City

    Inside Man City's 'accidental' £70m bid for Messi

    Fifteen years ago, Manchester City were so enamoured with the all-conquering Barcelona that they sought to replicate the same structure. They began by hiring chief executive Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain, before eventually landing Pep Guardiola to manage the team. All that was missing was Lionel Messi - though they nearly signed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at the very start of the Abu Dhabi-led project by mistake!

  10. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    M. MountManchester United

    Mount determined to build on Man Utd momentum

    Mason Mount has vowed to build on his positive run of form with Manchester United after a stop-start career at Old Trafford. The midfielder volleyed home a Bruno Fernandes cross to score his second goal in three matches and his third of the season as the Red Devils hammered Wolves 4-1 away from home on Monday to move into sixth in the Premier League table.

