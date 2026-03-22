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Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Arsenal: The Nico O'Reilly final! Local lad delivers Carabao Cup glory with decisive double

Nico O'Reilly etched his name into Manchester City folklore with a stunning double in the space of four minutes to inspire his side to a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. Born in Manchester and raised in City's academy, O'Reilly pounced on a sloppy piece of goalkeeping from Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Pep Guardiola's side the edge in a cagey encounter at Wembley on the hour-mark.

The England international then struck again four minutes later with another header, sealing City's ninth League Cup triumph and their fifth success under Guardiola.

The first half was a war of attrition, at times resembling a top-end international rugby match where both sides only wanted to kick for territory. James Trafford had the biggest part to play, making a triple save to thwart Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka (twice). Arsenal did most of the talking without creating much more, while City's only notable attempt saw Erling Haaland head over the bar.

The tide turned after the break as City began to dictate proceedings. Jeremy Doku began to dominate against Ben White and he dragged Kepa out of his goal, earning a free-kick and a yellow card for the hapless Spaniard. City were growing in confidence, and it was no surprise when they took the lead, even if they benefitted from Kepa's weak hands, with O'Reilly taking full advantage and showing real determination to stoop low and head in to the unguarded net.

City's tails were up and they went for the jugular, and it was not long before they stuck again through both their full-backs, Matheus Nunes crossing for an unmarked O'Reilly to pounce again and clinch the first trophy of the season and strike what City hope will be a blow to Arsenal's confidence in the title race.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Wembley Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (8/10):

    Set the tone with his outstanding triple save and then thwarted Calafiori late on. A solid display in total contrasting to Kepa's flapping.

    Matheus Nunes (8/10):

    Had a quiet first half that was most notable for his tackle on Havertz, and was outstanding in the second half, releasing Haaland with a defence-splitting pass and then playing his sumptuous cross for O'Reilly's second.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (7/10):

    Relished the challenge of his first final with City. Showcased his recovery pace with a thrilling run to stop Havertz. Booked for a meaty tackle on Gyokeres.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    Called upon for the injured Dias and held his own. His best moment came when he made a jumping tackle on Gyokeres after being initially caught out.

    Nico O'Reilly (9/10):

    A stunning display of ruthless attacking play despite being deployed at left-back. Helped stifle Arsenal in the first half before doing his best striker's impression to win the game.

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  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half. Patient play around the area released Doku for a bright move, and it was he who gave the ball to Cherki for the cross leading to Kepa's clanger.

    Rodri (7/10):

    Worked in tandem with Bernardo to control the game, particularly the second half.

    Rayan Cherki (8/10):

    Provided that spark which proved vital to unlocking Arsenal. His cross might have been caught by any other half-competent goalkeeper, but it was his sense of daring which made him a likely candidate to make something happen.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-LCUP-ARSENAL-MAN CITYAFP

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (7/10):

    Provided City's main threat in the first half with his persistent runs down the right wing and his energy helped grind Arsenal down as both goals originated from his right flank.

    Erling Haaland (6/10):

    Yet another blank in his seventh game at Wembley, although his thrilling run through the pitch, when he was robbed at the last by Saliba, helped bring Arsenal to their knees.

    Jeremy Doku (8/10):

    A frustrating first half made way for a brilliant second as he ran White ragged.

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  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Phil Foden (N/A):

    Replaced Cherki in the 90th minute.

    Pep Guardiola (8/10):

    Overcame a chastening week by getting his tactics spot-on and winning his fifth League Cup with City.

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