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Man arrested for alleged racist abuse as Man City condemn attacks on Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi during Everton draw
Police intervene after stadium incident
According to official statements from Manchester City and Merseyside Police, authorities have arrested a 71-year-old man from Nottinghamshire on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. The arrest occurred after supporters and stewards reported that racist abuse was shouted at Semenyo inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium during Monday's fixture. The suspect has been released on bail with strict conditions, including a ban on going within one mile of any designated sports stadium for up to four hours before and after matches. Manchester City stated: "We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible."
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Defender targeted in online attacks
The disturbing abuse extended beyond the stadium, targeting Guehi following the conclusion of the match. The defender, who made a crucial mistake that allowed Everton to score during the chaotic second half, faced severe digital backlash. Expressing their dismay, the club released a statement saying: "We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guéhi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night." The distressing events overshadowed a frantic encounter that ended with a 3-3 scoreline.
Club pledges full support to stars
In response to these separate incidents, City reiterated their absolute zero-tolerance policy towards any form of prejudice. The reigning champions made it abundantly clear that such behaviour has no place in football or society. The official release noted: "Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match." #
Promising to provide comprehensive care and resources to help the players navigate the aftermath of these targeted attacks, the club firmly concluded: "We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game."
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What lies ahead in the title race?
Guardiola's men must quickly refocus on their title defence as they host Brentford on Saturday. Trailing Arsenal by five points but with four matches remaining to Arsenal's three, City still have hope. Meanwhile, ongoing police investigations will continue alongside efforts to track down the digital trolls targeting Guehi.