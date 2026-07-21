⒞Getty Images
Luka Modric set to retire from Croatia duty after agreeing AC Milan contract extension
Modric commits to AC Milan
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, everything is in place for Modric to sign a new deal at AC Milan. The midfielder is currently on holiday but has given clear signals to the club hierarchy that he intends to stay for the upcoming campaign.
This extension will keep Modric tied to the club for another year. Modric, now 40, will soon travel to Australia to join his team-mates for their pre-season tour as they prepare for the new season under manager Ruben Amorim. AC Milan have been eagerly waiting to finalise the paperwork, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
- Getty Images
Stepping away from Croatia duty
While securing his club future, Modric has also made a definitive choice regarding his international career. He has informed Croatia manager Slaven Bilic that he will step down from national team duties in early October.
His final appearance for his country will take place on October 6 when Croatia face Spain in a Nations League fixture in Split. After suffering a disappointing exit at the World Cup against Portugal in the round of 32, Modric wishes to close this chapter. By walking away from the international stage, Modric hopes to preserve his energy and fully focus on bringing a trophy to AC Milan.
A historic career in numbers
Modric boasts an incredible trophy cabinet that includes six Champions League titles, four Spanish league titles, and five UEFA Super Cups during his time with Real Madrid. Modric also won the Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA Men's Player awards in 2018. Before joining AC Milan on a free transfer in 2025, his career saw significant transfer moves.
Tottenham Hotspur signed him from Dinamo Zagreb for €22.5 million in 2008, and he later moved to Real Madrid for a massive €35m fee in 2012. Modric also claimed three Croatian championships earlier in his career, cementing his legacy as a generational talent.
- Getty Images
What comes next for AC Milan?
Modric will now focus entirely on his physical preparation as he prepares to link up with the rest of the squad in Australia. AC Milan have a packed pre-season schedule ahead, giving Amorim vital time to assess his tactical setup. Once the tour concludes, Modric and his teammates will prioritise securing a strong start in domestic competitions.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting