Luis Enrique praises the Torres-Dembele connection as PSG secure their first Ligue 1 win

Paris Saint-Germain have ended their domestic struggles as Torres found the net just five minutes into the game on Sunday. The forward capitalised on quick passing between Joao Neves and Dembele, sliding a low shot home past the goalkeeper.

Torres has now scored six goals in his first five appearances for the club. Enrique noted: "I really liked the connection between Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele." However, the manager demanded better overall control: "We got the three points so we're happy, but we still need to improve. At times when we didn't have the ball, the opposition caused us problems. We need to play with more authority."