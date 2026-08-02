Liverpool consider shock Curtis Jones contract extension despite fiery pitch argument with Dominik Szoboszlai

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are not determined to offload Jones this summer, even after a highly publicised disagreement with Szoboszlai. During a pre-season victory over Wrexham, Jones was visibly upset when Szoboszlai handed the captain's armband to Kostas Tsimikas. Jeremie Frimpong and Tsimikas had to intervene.

Explaining the situation, journalist Ben Jacobs noted: "And yet, if the window shuts, we might get the opposite extreme, because Andoni Iraola’s said that he likes Curtis Jones – and despite the bust-up you mentioned, Liverpool are not averse to offering Jones a new deal if he stays." Jones has just under a year remaining on his contract, meaning Liverpool are highly motivated to avoid losing him on a free transfer.



