Liverpool in 'concrete talks' to beat Man City to major midfield transfer

Arne Slot’s side has moved aggressively to position themselves at the front of the queue for 16-year-old wonderkid Eichhorn. According to a report from Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg, Liverpool have entered the race very concretely for the midfielder, with high-level discussions already taking place between the club and the player's representatives.

The teenager has become one of the most sought-after prospects in world football following a record-breaking season in Germany. With the Merseyside giants looking to refresh their long-term midfield options, Eichhorn is seen as a generational talent who could lead the club's next era of domestic and European dominance.