Liverpool and Arsenal on alert as Premier League giants offered chance to hijack PSG move for Mika Godts

PSG football advisor Luis Campos is reportedly pushing hard to secure Godts to fit into manager Luis Enrique’s long-term project. The player himself is understood to be open to a move to Paris, despite facing fierce competition for places in attack.

However, Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff publicly reinforced the Dutch club’s position in an interview with De Telegraaf. He said: "Ultimately, players like Godts will leave, but only at the right time and for the right price."

Cruyff further reiterated the Amsterdam giants' determination to retain their young talent, adding: "We want to keep him in Amsterdam for at least another year. He is not for sale and otherwise very difficult to buy."