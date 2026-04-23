'Best decision of my life' - How Lionesses star Georgia Stanway revived her 'plateauing' career at Bayern Munich to become one of the world's best midfielders

Stanway’s time at Bayern isn’t over yet, though. While the Supercup has been clinched and the league title wrapped up, there is still the DFB-Pokal to play for and the possibility of an unbeaten Bundesliga campaign. Bayern have dropped points just once all season, in a goalless draw with Jena back in September.
Then, of course, there is the Champions League. It’s a competition that has eluded Bayern on the women’s side, with the club still yet to reach their first final. This weekend, though, marks the start of a massive opportunity in the semis, where three-time winners Barcelona are their opponents.
It’s not going to be easy. Barca thumped Bayern 7-1 back in October, an indication of just how devastatingly good the Catalans can be. But Esmee Brugts, the Barca full-back, was adamant this week that she expects a totally different challenge from Bayern this time, having watched the German champions enjoy a 26-game unbeaten streak since, in which they’ve won 25 times.
"Bayern Munich are one of the strongest teams in Europe," Brugts said. "They have been dominating in the German league, which is not an easy league, and since our [last] game, they haven't lost. That's really impressive and all credit to them. Of course, the first game against them was a while ago and with a different context. We know it will never be the same game again. That's football. Every game is a different game and we have to be as ready as we can."
Bayern know first-hand how things can change from one meeting to the next, too. After all, these two were in the same Champions League group back in the 2022-23 season, with the German side thumping Barca 3-1 at home after losing 3-0 at Camp Nou a few months earlier. Both squads have changed in the three years since, but many players also remain, including Stanway.
In one of her first Champions League games as a Bayern player, she played brilliantly to stun the Catalans. Now, in one of her final Champions League games as a Bayern player, she’ll have a key role in trying to help her side do that again, as she looks to close out what she has described as “the best” four years of her career in style.