‘Let’s go!’ - Lionel Messi ready for England clash as all-time great reacts to Argentina surviving World Cup quarter-final scare against 10-man Switzerland

Argentina were forced to dig deep in Kansas City to secure their spot in the final four, eventually overcoming a resilient Switzerland side in a 3-1 extra-time win. Despite the European side being reduced to 10 men, the world champions had to rely on their trademark grit to see the game through and avoid a shock exit.

Speaking after the final whistle, Messi admitted the encounter was far from easy. "I feel very happy about the victory, a very hard-fought win," the captain said. "We knew it was going to be a very intense match. It was important for us to take this step to have a more relaxed week before what's coming."